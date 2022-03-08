Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.54.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.
