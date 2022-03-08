Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) versus Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Critical Analysis

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -112.70% -27.10% -22.80% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 18.33 -$152.10 million ($3.35) -14.23 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.52 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twist Bioscience and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.29%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

