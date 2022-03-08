Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 287,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

