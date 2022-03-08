Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 335.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.00% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of OESX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

