Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.24 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 291,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,478,000 after buying an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,837,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

