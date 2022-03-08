Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.36 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $74,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.