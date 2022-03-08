Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,088 shares of company stock worth $267,396. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

