Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 39,700 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

