Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,300 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

AIT stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

