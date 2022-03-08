Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 66,077 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $659.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.