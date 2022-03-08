Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,567 shares of company stock valued at $35,806,012 over the last three months.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

