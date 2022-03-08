Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of SI-BONE worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIBN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

