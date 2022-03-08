Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $15,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 191.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

