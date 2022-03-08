Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.29 Million Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of Great Ajax worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

