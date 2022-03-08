Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.33% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

CUE opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.