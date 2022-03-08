Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $13,491,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,567 shares of company stock valued at $35,806,012.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

