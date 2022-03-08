Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $13,491,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.
In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,567 shares of company stock valued at $35,806,012.
About Confluent (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.