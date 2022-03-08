Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 5,955 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.75% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

