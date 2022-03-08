Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,358 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

