Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 501,019 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,019 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

