U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.