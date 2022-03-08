U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to post $505.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the lowest is $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.