Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 175021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

UBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

