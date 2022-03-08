UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,743 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Terreno Realty worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.