UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

ZION stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

