UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Huazhu Group worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

HTHT opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

