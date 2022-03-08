UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000.
NASDAQ EMB opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $113.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
