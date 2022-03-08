UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 121,389 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of NRG Energy worth $29,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

