UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 143,397 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Highwoods Properties worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

