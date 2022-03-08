UBS Group AG Boosts Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.90% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

