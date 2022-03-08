UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

