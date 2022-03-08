UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Patterson Companies worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 805.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

