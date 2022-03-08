UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 816,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

