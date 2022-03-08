UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $25,503.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UFP Industries by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

