UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 141.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 327,667 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 171.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UiPath by 49.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $88,643,000 after purchasing an additional 240,734 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,811,054.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

