Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $350.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.
In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
