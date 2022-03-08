Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $350.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

