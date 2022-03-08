Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $56,728.02 and approximately $51.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

