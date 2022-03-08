United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

