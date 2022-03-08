United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $228,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.31. 45,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,070. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.