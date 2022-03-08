UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.7% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.78 and a 200 day moving average of $451.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $345.60 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

