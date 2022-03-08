Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of URBN opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

