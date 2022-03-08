UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

