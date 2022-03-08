Vai (VAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.32 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Vai has a total market cap of $52.32 million and $284,805.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

