Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 6.7%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.62. 90,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.