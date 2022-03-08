VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 3.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,791. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

