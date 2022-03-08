Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,453,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

