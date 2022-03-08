Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.42. 34,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,684. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.90 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

