Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 540.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,407,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $176.31 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.