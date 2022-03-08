Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.27. 35,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $339.12 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

