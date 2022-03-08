Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Cut by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $339.12 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

