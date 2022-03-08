Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

